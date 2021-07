MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating James Peter Gowan, 56 of Ludington.

He was last seen on July 14, 2021 in the area of Meisenheimer and Stiles in Riverton Township.

Police say he was last seen walking in the area and they have had no luck yet searching for him.

Call the Mason County Sheriff's Office or Central Dispatch at (231)-869-5858 if you see him or know where he is.