Ludington 16-year-old stabbed in back, juvenile suspect in custody

LUDINGTON, Mich. — A Ludington teen is seriously hurt after being stabbed Friday evening.

The stabbing happened near Legacy Plaza before 7:40 p.m., according to the Ludington Police Department (LPD).

We’re told the victim and witnesses described a “physical altercation” between the victim and suspect in an alley behind West Ludington Avenue. At one point, the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the 16-year-old in the back.

LPD says the victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect, a Ludington resident, ran off toward Legacy Plaza. One of the witnesses then called 911.

Investigators determined the victim and suspect knew each other.

The suspect was later found and taken into custody with help from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, according to LPD.

The department also credits Life EMS and local firefighters for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the stabbing are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 231-843-3425.

