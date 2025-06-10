PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police Trooper Oliver Fiala was on the job Saturday, June 7, near Benton Harbor in the evening. He was conducting a traffic stop on the side of I-94.

That's when he was nearly hit by a driver who was operating their vehicle under the influence.

WATCH: Dash camera captures moments when driver slams into MSP cruiser

MSP cruiser hit on 94

"How close were you?” FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire asked.

“I was pretty close. I had to move. What’s not captured on the video is I was right next to the car that got hit,” Trooper Fiala replied.

Moments before the crash, Fiala told the driver of the vehicle he had stopped to move up. Moments later, his car was hit.

'I'm blessed': MSP Trooper recounts crash, near miss on side of 94

"I feel pretty blessed. I through the term lucky around.. but I’m blessed," Fiala said.

No one was hurt in the crash.

It does, however, serve as a reminder, according to Fiala. He explained driving under the influence is never a good idea, and Michigan Law does require drivers move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

“Nothing is more important than human life. The fact that people can’t be inconvenienced to slow down and make it through the crash scene without blowing our doors off is frustrating to say the least,” Fiala said.

Fiala has been a Michigan State Police Trooper for around five years. He says he had just gotten the newer model Dodge Durango SUV.

I spoke with Fiala in a conference room at the Paw Paw post. The room is named in honor of Trooper Rick Johnson, who died on the side of 94 after being struck by a vehicle back in 2000, Fiala explained.

"About a half mile from the post here,” Fiala said.

At the post, the remains of Fiala's vehicle serve as a reminder—he is, in his words, blessed to be okay.

