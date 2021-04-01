Menu

Iconic South Haven cows restored, will return to Sherman's Dairy Bar by May

Sherman's Dairy Bar.
The "Blue Moo" statue tipped over at Sherman's Dairy Bar. Photo via fb.com.
Posted at 10:36 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 22:38:01-04

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Sherman’s Dairy Bar has announced that its iconic cow sculptures, Blue Moo and Baby Blue, have been restored and will be reinstalled ahead of the restaurant’s season opening.

“The girls have recovered from their ‘reconstructive procedures’ as a result of their injuries last summer,” Sherman’s Dairy Bar writes in a Facebook post, adding they will open for the season May 1.

The larger of the two cows, Blue Moo, was vandalized last summer, and the other, Baby Blue, was briefly cow-napped before being returned to the restaurant.

READ MORE: Cow has been returned to Sherman's Dairy Bar

