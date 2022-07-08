Holland moves forward $18 million project to upgrade city fire services

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland is looking to make a multi-million dollar investment in public safety, something that's taken years of planning.

Now, the city is moving forward, building a new fire station and renovating another one.

The city is looking to renovate its existing Kollen Park firehouse.

City Manager Keith Van Beek says they also need to build a new one because of the growing population.

He says this new one is going to be in a familiar spot.

The city is planning a nearly $18 million project to invest in its fire department by adding 2,500 square feet to the Kollen Park station.

"We're taking a look at the inside the operational efficiencies of the station. And also the health and safety of the firefighters to make sure that we have that front and center that we're taking care of our people," Beek told FOX 17.

The money would also be used to build a new five-bay, 20,000 square feet fire station where the current two-bay fire station on Waverly Road is now.

"We're really at the point where we need to add to that station there so that we can have personnel in that station ready and equipped to respond to the calls that we know that are going to come," he added.

Once the new building is constructed, the two-bay station will eventually be torn down.

Beek says this project isn't costing any taxpayers anything extra. He says they're paying it through bonds.

"This is debt that we would incur that we pay back this debt within our current operating revenues that we have for the city. And we've taken a very close look at our long term finances. And we knew that we have other debt coming off the books, and we've been preparing for this point in time that we knew that we were going to need to make these investments," he told FOX 17.

The buildings aren't the only investments made in the name of public safety. The city also recently purchased new gear for its firefighters. They have bought dozens of new masks and air tanks.

"I know it's a little bit lighter weight, and it's got a little bit more flexibility in it," Beek added.

The city manager says the potential new renovations are going to do a lot to keep this gear in top shape.

The city manager says this is also going to allow them to hire on more firefighters.

He says they're taking public comment on the issue, and if all goes according to plan, shovels can be in the ground next year.

