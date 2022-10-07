Holland hosts Fall Fest, plants bulbs for Tulip Time

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland has gone full on fall hosting its Fall Fest this week.

The fun started Friday and, while there’s plenty of entertainment for the whole family, part of the fun is getting ready for an event that’s still seven months away.

One by one, tens of thousands of tulip bulbs were part in the ground for the winter. It’s a labor of love for those involved.

“There’s folks in the community that are so invested in Tulip Time in general,” Gwen Auwerda, the executive director of Tulip Time Festival, said.

FOX 17 was there Friday as experts organized the chaos so that, come springtime, rows of tulips will dazzle visitors of May’s Tulip Time Festival.

“It is really neat for the team to come back and see the fruits of their labor and to know that they’re being enjoyed by people who come from all over the world to see the beautiful flowers,” explained Darlene Kuipers, a volunteer.

“What that does, for the parks department specifically, is it saves them about five weeks of labor since all these tulips are hand dug because we’ll have 200 people here over the next two days putting 85,000 tulips in the ground,” Auwerda added.

Downtown Holland will feature an artisan market at Windmill Island Gardens, street performers, shops and massive pumpkins during its Fall Fest.

