Grand Rapids Community College to hold open house for new Lakeshore Campus

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College plans to hold an open house for its new Lakeshore Campus on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., GRCC tells us.

During that time, community members are welcome to view the renovations made to the building, once a JCPenney shopping center, the community college explains.

We’re told students may also sign up for classes during the event.

“Come in as a visitor; leave as a student,” says President Bill Pink. “We are excited to have the community visit and have a look at what we know will be a vibrant hub of learning for students of all ages.”

GRCC says the new campus can be found on US-31 and James Street.

We’ve been informed that the 50,000-square-foot space will include classrooms, study spaces, labs, a satellite library and more.

GRCC says reservations are not required to attend the open house.

Send an email to lakeshore@grcc.edu for more information.

