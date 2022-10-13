Grand Haven to continue downtown social gathering area, won't make changes to overnight parking

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A hot topic for a West Michigan lakeside city that could change the way people know it for social gatherings was discussed at the Main Street Downtown Development Authority meeting on Thursday.

Another issue on the docket was parking and the lack of spots in the downtown area.

Grand Haven downtown business owners on both sides of the aisle of the issues spoke up in Thursday's meeting.

They touched on what they're seeing when it comes to the impact of social gathering areas, the lack of parking spots and how an expansion of its social district would work.

The Main Street District Development Authority (DDA) met at city hall on Thursday morning.

The first item on their agenda was to touch on parking for downtown residents.

The DDA passed a motion with full support, making no changes to the current overnight parking ordinance.

It came after a recommendation from the Executive Committee and the Recruit and Retention Committee following an in-depth look at need and availability.

Another issue that appeared on the agenda was what to do with a section of Washington Avenue that has been closed for a couple of years during the summer months.

The DDA approved the recommendations on continuing the social gathering area for the upcoming year. That passed 7-5.

A distillery owner said he'd rather lose parking spots to keep the vibrancy of downtown, but a jewelry business said those parking spaces need to be re-opened for the other businesses.

"We’ve felt like we really wanted to support the restaurants and bars during the time of the COVID when they were locked down or the occupancy was reduced," said John Morgan, the owner of J. Morgan Limited Fine Jewelers. "You know, we support our neighbors and friends, but that time is over, and we kind of feel like we are getting the thumb in our eye in thanks," he said.

"I think it really makes a vibrant, engaging space for folks in and around Grand Haven," said Jon O'Connor, the owner of Long Road Distillers. "I think it has become such an enormous positive feedback from patrons, guests, people visiting Grand Haven and people who live in Grand Haven just about what a wonderful feel it has," she said.

A motion was also approved to table the expansion of the social district for now. If approved in Thursday's meeting, it would have expanded the access to the Lynn Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.

The DDA said they wanted to gather more information and clarify some of its legalities to determine if it would benefit all businesses.