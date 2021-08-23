Grand Haven police offering reward to help find people involved in lighthouse graffiti

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven police are looking for three people connected with two separate instances of graffiti and vandalism at the Grand Haven South Pier Lighthouse.

An arrest warrant has already been requested for a 30-year-old Grand Rapids man after he was caught on security cameras keying graffiti into the inner lighthouse Sunday night.

It happened about 10:50 p.m., according to a news release Monday.

In an unrelated incident, officers are trying to identify two individuals, pictured here, after they were seen on security cameras scratching graffiti at the same location.

Joseph Boyle / Grand Haven Department of Public Safety

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety

Joseph Boyle / Grand Haven Department of Public Safety

That happened just after 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-88-745368.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved.