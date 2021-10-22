Grand Haven invites public to new social district opening Friday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — We've seen outdoor dining in Grand Haven, but now the city is expanding the downtown experience with a social district opening Friday.

More businesses will join in on the social district as they receive approval from the state of michigan.

The social district spans six-blocks - Washington Avenue from Harbor Drive to Third Street and down the side streets of First and Second Street.

While you're in the district you can enjoy an alcoholic drinks from approved vendors that use authorized cups - they will have a business logo and the Grand Haven Main Street Social District logo.

Currently approved venues that are able to serve in the social district include Odd Side Ales, Grand Armory Brewing, 12 Corners Vineyards Tasting Room, and The Kirby House.

Other retail stores, breweries and restaraunts are working towards getting approved by the state to join this social district as well.

The city hopes this will bring an exciting energy to downtown, and give people the opportunity to explore other businesses while maybe waiting for a reservation.

"That's really why we're doing this. We want to put people in front of the stores as a fun thing to do it," said Jeremy Swiftney, executive director of Grand Haven Main Street DDA. :It's not going to greatly impact downtown. I don't anticipate 20,000 people coming and descending upon downtown grand haven, but if they want to, we will take it. But really, it's just it's a way for the community to come out, explore, have a good time."

