Gas leak caused South Haven home explosion: SHAES

South Haven Area Emergency Services
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 02, 2021
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — An LP gas leak outside the residence caused a South Haven house to explode last month, according to an investigation conducted by South Haven Area Emergency Services.

The leak reached the basement of the house that exploded.

It's not clear what ignited the gas once it was in the basement.

The explosion seriously injured two people and leveled the home May 25.

Authorities said it could be heard from two miles away.

READ MORE: South Haven explosion levels home, seriously injures two

