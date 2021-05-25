Watch
Authorities respond to South Haven home explosion

Posted at 7:49 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 19:51:09-04

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Authorities responded to a residential explosion in South Haven Township this evening, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.

We’re told the explosion happened on 2nd Avenue, which was heard across a two-mile radius.

SHAES says the home was disintegrated in the explosion.

The home’s two occupants were rescued by neighbors before being transported to Bronson-South Hospital, SHAES tells us.

We’re told firefighters from multiple departments extinguished the resulting flames.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

