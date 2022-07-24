Emergency crews rescue 6 from Pere Marquette River amid storm

CUSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews rescued six people from the Pere Marquette River Saturday night during the severe storms.

Deputies, along with Michigan State Police, the Custer Township Fire Department, the Branch Township Fire Department and the Riverton Township Fire Department, responded to the Pere Marquette River near the Indian Bridge in Custer Township just before 10:00 p.m.

First responders had to walk through waist-deep water, pulling and pushing their boats over and around several log jams to get to the victims.

Eventually, they found six victims who were stuck in waist-deep mud and exhausted.

The sheriff’s office says hypothermia was starting to set in with two of the victims, while another was dealing with heart complications.

All victims and first responders were out of the water by 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

First responders were able to treat and release all six victims on scene.

