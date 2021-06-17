Driver seriously hurt after crash in St. Joe County

FLORENCE TDOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say one person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash near St. Joseph Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Lutz Road and Dickinson Road in Florence Township.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office, a 27-year-old Three Rivers man was driving a Chevy SUV and reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

A 58-year-old Sturgis woman was driving a gray Ford truck and was struck at the intersection. Police say the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevy was not hurt and cited for failing to stop at the intersection.