DNR auctioning off nearly 100 properties, including land along Lake Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Michigan DNR is auctioning off nearly 100 properties of land in several Michigan counties starting early next month.

The 2021 summer auction will run between Aug. 2 and Sept. 3.

In all, there are 97 properties available in Alcona, Allegan, Benzie, Berrien, Chippewa, Clare, Genesee, Huron, Kalkaska, Kent, Lake, Mackinac, Mason, Mecosta, Menominee, Midland, Newaygo, Roscommon and Saginaw counties.

For more information about the properties, click here or view the document below.



DNR summer land auction information by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd