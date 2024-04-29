'Creditable' threat cancels 2024 Blessing of the Bikes

HOLLAND, Mich. — This year’s Blessing of the Bikes has been canceled due to a plausible threat.

The event posted to its Facebook page Sunday morning saying the FBI reported “a creditable risk” for violent activity.

“This was not a difficult decision but it was a very disappointing call to make,” organizers write. “The safety of our brothers and sisters is still most important to us.”

The public is invited to follow the event’s Facebook page and visit their website to support nonprofit organizations.

“Ride on and be safe and God willing we will see you next year,” organizers add.

Blessing of the Bikes is held every year to celebrate motorcyclists and fellowship while raising money for charitable organizations.

