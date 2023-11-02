Consumers Energy: 90% of power restored along Lakeshore, work to finish Thursday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Consumers Energy says power has been restored to 90% of residences and businesses who were impacted by Tuesday’s heavy snowfall along the Lakeshore.

The energy service provider says power restoration is expected to be completed by the end of Thursday.

“Consumers Energy appreciates the patience of our customers as electric line crews finish their work,” says Greg Salisbury with Consumers Energy. “We are pleased all of the region’s schools could open today and that we’ve safely returned power to over 65,000 customers safely. Now, our work continues through the day to get the lights back on for everyone.”

We’re told more than 200 crews worked overnight to restore power. Some of them came from Indiana to help.

Tuesday’s snow knocked down more than 1,000 wires across Muskegon County, according to Consumers Energy.

Remember to keep at least 25 feet away from downed power lines. Report downed wires to 911 and Consumers Energy (800-477-5050). Generators should be running at least 25 feet from buildings, never in enclosed spaces. While on the road, slow down and stop for crews at work.

Visit Consumers Energy’s website to view their outage map and sign up for updates.

