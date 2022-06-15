Coast Guard warns of potentially dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan ahead of storm

MILWAUKEE — The United States Coast Guard is warning civilians of potential dangers along Lake Michigan ahead of predicted thunderstorms Wednesday night.

One-inch hail, waterspouts and strong winds are being forecasted by the National Weather Service, the Coast Guard says.

We’re told the storms could prove damaging to boats, docks and coastal buildings.

“We urge all mariners to exercise extreme caution and prudence throughout the duration of this storm,” says Capt. Donald Montoro. “Only go out on the water if absolutely necessary. Always wear your life jacket, ensure you have a working marine radio tuned to channel 16, and that you tell a family member or friend where and when you will be on the water.”

Those who spot potential hazards on waterways are urged to reach Sector Lake Michigan Command by calling 414-747-7182.

The Coast Guard asks that other questions be directed toward the public affairs officer at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil or 414-255-5849.

