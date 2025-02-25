Coast Guard issues safety reminder as warming temps melt ice

(WXMI) — The Coast Guard is reminding the public to be careful around ice as temperatures rise throughout the region.

The Great Lakes are still extremely cold, which the Ninth Coast Guard District says may threaten the safety of anyone who falls through the ice.

We’re told ice thickness may fluctuate regardless of location. Be especially wary of thin ice around bridges, narrow areas, inlets and outlets. Avoid darker areas as well as seams, cracks, slushy spots and pressure ridges. Ice may also be weaker near lakeshores.

The Coast Guard recommends taking the following precautions if you choose to venture onto ice or water:



Wear a life jacket approved by the Coast Guard.

Wear a dry suit in case of falls into icy water.

Wear vibrant colors and reflective clothing.

Bring a companion along and let loved ones know where you plan to be.

Equip yourself with a locator beacon and marine radio in case you need to alert safety officials in times of distress.

Carry a screwdriver or ice awl to save yourself if you fall in.

