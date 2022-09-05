Body found in Lake Michigan 12 miles from Berrien County shoreline

LAKE MICHIGAN, Mich. — Deputies say a man’s body was found in Lake Michigan about 12 miles off the shoreline of a Berrien County community.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the U.S. Coast Guard received information that a sailboat captain had found the body of an unidentified man about 12 miles off the shoreline of the Berrien County community of Shoreman shortly before noon on Sunday, September 4.

The body was recovered and turned over to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, the body will be taken to Western Michigan University for an autopsy and identification.

