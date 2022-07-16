Boat lovers gather for West Michigan Offshore Rock the Coast event

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Boat lovers from all over gathered in West Michigan for West Michigan Offshore’s Rock the Coast event, which includes the Great Sticker Poker Run.

Boats traveled from Grand Haven to Holland to Saugatuck to Port Sheldon and back to Grand Haven Saturday.

“All the big boats came out to play. And then at the end of the night, there will be a big party in a tent and then we’ll all turn our cards in and see who wins the jackpot,” Priscilla Cazier with West Michigan Offshore told FOX 17. “We love it. This is actually our favorite event, local, of the whole summer. The helicopter comes out. You’re running out there 100 miles an hour and you can pretty much reach up and touch them, it feels like, and then we get some great shots from this event.”

It’s an event the whole family can enjoy.

FOX 17 caught up with two kids, Cora and Anderson, who said they love seeing all the different boats.

“I think they’re pretty cool. I just like the color boats, pointy boats, and they’re just really fast,” Cora and Anderson said. “I just like the wind blowing in my face.”

For many families, it’s a tradition.

“I like to see the very expensive boats. I like the rumble of the engines. It’s just a great time,” Rock the Coast attendee Dan Jaracz said.

Jaracz and his family head to the Grand Haven Channel every year to watch the Poker Run.

He says they love to see the action, but also this event is about much more than fast boats.

Rock the Coast works to support community charity partners through this powerboat event.

Donations will go to Shields of Hope West Michigan, which aims to spread hope, love and encouragement to community members affected by cancer.

“It’s a good charity for the kids,” Jaracz added. “It’s just great getting out here in the Grand Haven Channel, seeing a bunch of people out here and a lot of boats. To support the charity…with the pandemic, everybody needs to get out. It’s just a fun time.”

Rock the Coast runs Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17.

If you couldn’t make it to the Poker Race Saturday, Rock the Coast is hosting “Sunday Funday,” which organizers say gives people the chance to explore, raft up and enjoy the Grand Haven and Spring Lake community and boating lifestyle.

If you’d like to donate to Shields of Hope, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube