Beach hazard warning issued along lakeshore

Posted at 10:32 AM, Aug 02, 2022
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Dangerous lake conditions have prompted authorities to issue a beach hazard warning along the lakeshore.

The Norton Shores Police Department says the warning takes effect late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.

The warning affects Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties.

We're told areas near the southern piers will be especially dangerous as a result of strong southwesterly winds. Police say thunderstorms may also occur.

The public is advised to stay out of Lake Michigan and off the piers while the warning is in effect.

