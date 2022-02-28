“We had angels watching over us,"; Wayland family narrowly escapes home before explosion

WAYLAND, Mich. — A Wayland family is thankful after they escaped from their home just moments before it exploded.

“We had angels watching over us,” said Joyce Llano-Montoya.

It happened early Friday morning on Sunrise Lane. Wayland Fire Department officials say it’s unclear how the fire started.

The home is considered a total loss.

According to Joyce, she and her husband, Alfred, ran out with their two sons and grandsons after Joyce heard a loud noise from the home’s garage.

“I was sitting there at the kitchen table drinking my coffee, but kind of dozing off a bit, and I heard, ‘POP!’ and then I started hearing crackling,” said Joyce.

Joyce says one of her sons hurt his arm during the incident, which required stitches, but everyone else was physically unharmed.

Alfred, in a deep sleep at the time, says it felt like a dream when his family alerted him to what was happening.

“I didn’t even have my glasses, or my wallet, or my shoes, anything,” said Alfred Llano-Montoya. “I just ran.”

The Llano-Montoya’s say they bought the home 19 years ago.

“A lot of memories, a lot of memories,” said Joyce. “All the grandkids coming in and out and my children. Get togethers for holidays.”

While the incident took what their family made over those nearly two decades, they want to rebuild with the hope that it brings another great future.

“The past is the past,” said Alfred. “We cannot do anything about the past. We just got to move forward.”

The family has been temporarily placed in a hotel, while they work through a claim with their insurance company.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for clothes, shoes, and other immediate needs.

