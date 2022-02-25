Caught on video: Early Friday morning Wayland explosion heard on duck cam

WAYLAND, Mich. — A family was forced out of their home Friday morning due to a fire.

Around the same time, a neighbor caught a blast on his duck enclosure camera.

Dispatchers with Allegan County say they got a call to Sunrise Lane in Wayland around 3 a.m. for a home on fire.

They say everyone was able to get out safely, but at least six people have been displaced.

Details are limited and we're still working to learn the cause of the fire.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.