Wayland's first cannabis dispensary opens Thursday

Fawn River Cultivation
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jan 18, 2023
WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland’s first cannabis dispensary is scheduled to open this week.

Prosper Cannabis Company will be open to the public Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m., according to parent company Fawn River Cultivation.

The new shop can be found at 201 Clark Street.

The company says a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. with a T-shirt giveaway and more.

“We’re rolling out the green carpet, and we encourage everyone to come see what we are all about. No matter your level of experience with cannabis Prosper will have something to offer,” says Founder Dominic Iemma. “The word ‘prosper’ means to flourish in happiness, health, and to grow strong. We believe that cannabis can help people to prosper in their lives and we can show people how.”

We’re told the shop will be open 9 a.m.–9 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and from 9 a.m.–11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Visit Prosper’s website for more information.

