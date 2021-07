WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One motorcyclist, 72, is dead after rear-ending a Chevrolet Impala on US 131 near 135th Ave.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP) from Wayland Post the Chevrolet Impala was slowing for traffic backup when the Harley Davidson motorcycle rear ended the Impala ejecting the 72-year-old.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene while the Impala driver was not injured and released.

More information can be found via calling the Wayland Post, 269-792-2213.