Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher.

Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away.

Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was a literacy coach and Title I teacher at Steeby and Baker Elementary schools.

Reeves says grief counseling is available to students and staff throughout the district, and students are invited to leave a note in the main office for Brown’s family describing the impact she had on them.

Parents are asked to reach out to their child’s school office if they feel their child would benefit from counseling services.

