Wayland police seek 2 men in sex assault investigation

WAYLAND, Mich. — Police are looking for two men accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Wayland Thursday morning.

The Wayland Police Department (WPD) says the incident occurred near Elm Street on the Rabbit River Trail at around 10:30 a.m.

The first man is described to be 5’10” tall and in his mid-to-late 20s with medium-length hair, a clean shave, and dressed in a brown coat, police say.

WPD says the second man is a little shorter than the first, is in his mid-to-late 20s and has short black hair with a clean shave. We’re told his waist sticks out marginally over his belt line and that he had a plaid blue-black-and-white coat on.

The pair were last seen taking off from Elm Street in the direction of Rabbit River, police say.

Witnesses are encouraged to get in touch with police at 269-792-9366 or waylandpolice@cityofwayland.org. If calling after hours, WPD asks to call Allegan County dispatchers at 269-673-3899 and request for Wayland police to reach out to them.

Alternatively, tips can be reported to Silent Observer at 1-855-745-3680.

