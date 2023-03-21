Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Wayland man seriously hurt in US-131 crash, witnesses sought

Allegan County Sheriff Cruiser 03122022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Allegan County Sheriff Cruiser 03122022
Posted at 9:19 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 09:19:41-04

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are seeking possible witnesses in a crash that left a Wayland man seriously injured on US-131 early Tuesday morning.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says the crash happened in the southbound lanes near 138th Avenue before 3:45 a.m.

We’re told deputies found a driver trapped inside a vehicle on the side of the freeway.

The sheriff’s office believes the car was rear-ended by a semi or a large vehicle whose driver may not have noticed the impact.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to connect with dispatchers at 269-673-3899.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather