Wayland man seriously hurt in US-131 crash, witnesses sought

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are seeking possible witnesses in a crash that left a Wayland man seriously injured on US-131 early Tuesday morning.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says the crash happened in the southbound lanes near 138th Avenue before 3:45 a.m.

We’re told deputies found a driver trapped inside a vehicle on the side of the freeway.

The sheriff’s office believes the car was rear-ended by a semi or a large vehicle whose driver may not have noticed the impact.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to connect with dispatchers at 269-673-3899.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube