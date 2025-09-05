Wayland Balloon Fest hopes to uplift community and spark conversation about mental health

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland Balloon Fest is back at Calkins Field Sept. 5 and 6.

The two-day event will feature a kids carnival, car show, vendor event, food trucks, live music, balloon flights, and an evening balloon glow.

Tickets start at $6.30 and can be found here.

Wayland Balloon Festival

This event is more than just about having a great time with the family; the weekend is a way to bring the community together and open up the conversation about mental health.

Started by Nissa Smith and her nonprofit 4 One 2 Cares, the idea of a hot-air balloon festival was born following the loss of her mother. She was our Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month in August 2024 and told us this was a way to help her heal.

"Balloons fly a lot in Wayland, so they were flying that day. And we kind of just looked at each other and said, these are things that make us happy." Nissa told us in August 2024. "And it was during a time where we were all stuck at home, you know, stressed out," she explained. "It brings smiles to your face without even trying, you know, so it just made sense, and that was our goal."

Smith's hope is to eliminate the stigma so people don't suffer in silence.

"Just let people know it's okay to not be okay, and it's okay to have a good time," She told FOX17. "It's okay to feel happy or even sad, you know, like that's okay. Let's talk about it," Smith said. "This was my way to heal... I hope I can bring at least some smiles. And, you know, help someone and let them know that I'm here, you know, if they need someone to talk to."

Through 4 One 2 Cares and the Wayland Balloonfest, Smith is not only honoring her mother’s legacy but also creating a future where hope, healing, and support are available to all who need it.

