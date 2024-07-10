Water main break prompts boil-water advisory in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A boil-water advisory has been issued for parts of Allegan after a water main break Tuesday.

City officials say the water main break happened on Bond Street between Fifth and Herkimer streets. Water was shut off to nearby residents and businesses to make the necessary repairs.

We’re told the act of shutting off the water could have led to bacterial contamination.

The advisory impacts Bond Street between Marshall and Sixth Streets; Herkimer Street between Bond and Sixth streets; and Fifth Street between Herkimer and Bond streets, according to the city of Allegan.

The advisory, which was issued as a precaution, will remain in place until further notice. Residents are instructed to drink only bottled water or water that was boiled for a full minute. Let boiled water cool before drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food, washing dishes or making ice.

In the meantime, work is being done to restore water pressure. The city says water flushing will begin after the water main is fixed, and testing will begin to ensure the water is safe to drink. Two samples taken 24 hours apart must return negative results before the city decides to lift the advisory, which will occur Thursday at the earliest.

Those with questions are encouraged to connect with the Water Utilities Department by calling 269-686-1117.

