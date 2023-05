HAMILTON, Mich. — A paraprofessional at Hamilton Community Schools (HCS) made a surprise announcement to students at Hamilton Middle School Wednesday.

Merry Porter showed up to Mr. Duane Bosma’s math class to tell them she is expecting a child!

Hamilton Community Schools

The school district shared video of the announcement later in the day:

