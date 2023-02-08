Hamilton middle schoolers stay active on 'Workout Wednesday'

HAMILTON, Mich. — Middle schoolers in Hamilton are getting up and moving thanks to weekly encouragement from one classroom teacher!

Mr. Bosma engages his class at Hamilton Middle School by dedicating each day of the week after a certain theme, such as “Motivation Monday” and “Tough Thursday,” according to Hamilton Community Schools.

“Workout Wednesday” encourages students to stand up from their desks and exercise for one minute during class.

We’re told Mr. Bosma leads three different workout routines the class performs for 20 seconds each, as well as an alternative routine for students who would rather engage in less exercise.

Hamilton Community Schools

