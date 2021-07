LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead following a crash involving a train on 108th Avenue near 56th Street this afternoon in Lee Township, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the driver of a 2014 GMC Sierra was heading west when it failed to yield to a northbound CSX train.

Authorities say the driver, identified as 26-year-old Jacob Johnson from Warren, did not survive the crash.

