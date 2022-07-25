Watch Now
Vigil held for Joseph Nagle

Supporters gather at Allegan County Jail, asking for transparency in the investigation into the 22 year-old's death.
Supporters gather for Joseph Nagle vigil outside Allegan County Jail
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 09:01:57-04

A vigil for Joseph Nagle was held Sunday night outside the Allegan County Jail.

The 22 year-old was shot and killed during a traffic stop for alleged impaired driving. According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office— Nagle got into a fight with the deputy involved just before the shooting.

Those gathered yesterday asked for transparency in the investigation.

"...and if this officer has done something he shouldn't have did; we want justice for Joey Nagle," supporters said.

The deputy did not have a body-worn camera, or a dash camera. With no video of the stop, experts we spoke with say the investigation could be delayed.

Nagle's funeral was held Saturday in a private ceremony.

