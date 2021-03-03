VIDEO: Allegan County officers rescue horse from icy pond

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — This past weekend, first responders from the Allegan County Sheriff's department rescued a horse named Missy that was trapped in an icy pond near Wayland.

Assistance was requested from the Wayland Fire Department, as the firemen were able to cut the ice, remove the ice, and make a path for Missy to get out of the water in less than 30 minutes.

Missy was rescued from the pond without injury.

Missy's owner confirmed to Fox 17 that Missy has fully recovered from her icy adventure and has returned to play with other horses.