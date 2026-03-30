Victim killed in Plainwell house fire identified

PLAINWELL, Mich. — The man found dead inside a burning home this weekend in Plainwell has been identified.

58-year-old Ted Hughes Jr. was pulled from the home on North Main Street between Sherwood Avenue and 1st Avenue on Saturday, March 28.

A firefighter from the Martin Fire Department spotted the blaze around 8:25 p.m. as he was driving through town and radioed in the first report.

Firefighters entered the home minutes later, finding heavy smoke throughout the home, according to Public Safety Director Kevin Callahan. After learning about a person possibly inside, a second crew went inside to find them. Hughes was taken to a waiting ambulance, but pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Investigators believe Hughes was the only person living in the home at the time of the fire. Anyone with details about the fire is asked to call Plainwell Public Safety at (269) 685-9858 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at (269) 673-3899.

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