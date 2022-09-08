Up, up, and away! The Wayland Balloon Festival hits the skies this weekend

WAYLAND, Mich. — On September 9th and 10th the air near Wayland will be filled with colorful hot-air balloons, laughter, and delicious foods!

The Wayland Balloon Festival starts Friday.

Join them at Calkins Field— off Division Avenue just north of 137th Avenue— for fun in the air and on the ground. This year's festival promises a Kids Carnival, car show, vendors, food trucks, and (of course) hot-air balloons!

You can even meet the pilots before the balloons take flight.

Tickets are still available. You can also sign up as a volunteer, vendor, or pilot; and get registered for the cornhole tournament.