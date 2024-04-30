UM Health-West opens new Wayland Health Center

WAYLAND, Mich. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for University of Michigan’s new Wayland Health Center this week.

University of Michigan Health-West says the $10.4 million facility at 1113 West Superior St. is 17,300 square feet, nearly doubling the size of its previous location.

We’re told the new building is equipped to provide “enhanced” care to the city’s growing population.

“Our new center is a direct response to the community's feedback," says UM Health-West President Dr. Ronald Grifka. "We are here today because we heard the Wayland community’s call for greater access to comprehensive healthcare services right in their neighborhood.”

The healthcare system says three primary care doctors and three advanced providers are currently employed at the new building with room for three or four more staff members.

A variety of healthcare services are offered at the Wayland Health Center, including cardiology, pulmonology, women’s health, gastroenterology, endocrinology and sleep medicine, according to UM Health-West.

