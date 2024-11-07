Two killed in crash with tree north of Allegan

ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were killed in a crash just north of Allegan Thursday morning, closing 122nd Ave between 30th and 33rd Sts.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. say Allegan County Deputies— the car had left the roadway and hit a tree, killing both people inside.

It appears speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, and the road was shut down during the initial investigation and cleanup.

Allegan County officials have not released the names or ages of the victims, as they are trying to notify their families of the crash.

