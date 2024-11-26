Watch Now
Train hits car in Leighton Township

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of a road was closed after a train collided with a vehicle in Leighton Township Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the crash west of Division Avenue on 140th Avenue at around 4:45 p.m., according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

We’re told a vehicle traveled east when it failed to stop before the railroad crossing.

ACSO says the car was hit but no one was hurt. However, the crash resulted in 140th Avenue being closed between Division Avenue and 12th Street. The closure lasted until about 7:45 p.m.

Deputies credit dispatchers, Railroad Police and Michigan State Police for their assistance.

