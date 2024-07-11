Township: Legal issues preceded closure of Pullman library

PULLMAN, Mich. — On Tuesday, FOX 17 reported the closure of a small, citizen-run library in Pullman. Pullman is a tiny community in Allegan County.

FOX 17 reached out to the township supervisor for comment and received a statement on behalf of the township.

The statement can be read in full below:

"The Lee Township Board has always supported the idea of a privately-run library in Pullman. Library reports were included in the Township’s meeting minutes when they were received as a way to keep residents informed. In 2010 Supervisor Steve Miller signed a contract with the Fennville District Library, to provide a broader range of services for Lee Township. In January of 2023 we were contacted by the Fennville District Library chair indicating that the private library in Pullman appeared to be, but was not, a branch of the Fennville District Library. When this was communicated to the Pullman Private Library “reading room” the word “Branch” was removed from its name such that it now more closely matches what it is---a free library or reading room. At the same time, the Township was advised by legal counsel that it cannot lawfully expend public money (tax money) for costs associated with the privately-owned and operated Pullman Library. While Lee Township has the authority to support a public library under a variety of statutes, depending on how the library was formed, it has no such authority related to a private library or reading room. When it was determined that the Township could not expend taxpayer money to provide funding of any sort to a private enterprise, this information was communicated directly to the Library Chair, along with the indication that utilities for the library must be placed into the name of the library because the Township could not lawfully pay them. No action was taken by the library to put the utilities in its own name; however, they have been discontinued for non-payment. In May of 2024 the Township provided the free library chair with a Lease Agreement (of $1 a year) as recommended by legal counsel to move forward legally with a private building/library/reading room on Township property. No response was received despite multiple follow- up attempts.



"The Township board continues to support library services for our community but recognizes it has legal standards regarding the types of libraries that it can use public money to support. We are open to discussing any and all legal options with residents who share this passion."

Allegan County

