Thornapple Kellogg school bus involved in Allegan County crash

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers responded to a crash involving a school bus in Allegan County this afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told the crash happened on 108th Street and Patterson Road.

MSP says a Volvo traveled east on 108th Street when it passed a number of other vehicles and failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign. Authorities say that was when the vehicle collided into a southbound Thornapple Kellogg school bus.

We’re told the bus rolled several times before stopping in a ditch.

No children were on board, MSP tells us.

Authorities say the 69-year-old male driver from Middleville sustained minor injuries, adding that the 24-year-old Volvo driver from Hastings was unharmed.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to Michigan State Police.

