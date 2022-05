SAUGATUCK/DOUGLAS, Mich. — The Red Dock Café is returning to the Saugatuck/Douglas area this summer!

The café confirmed the news with FOX 17 on Monday.

The bar/restaurant closed down last year. We’re told the previous owner joined the property’s new owners to reopen the Red Dock Café this summer, “and hopefully more after that.”

An exact reopening date has not been set.

