WAYLAND, Mich. — A man accused of firing a weapon at a home in Wayland nearly two years ago has been sentenced.

The shooting happened near Calgary Lane and Toronto Trail on Nov. 1, 2020.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Rodney Sylvester Davis Jr. was later charged in connection to the incident.

The Wayland Police Department says the suspect was sentenced to between 23 months and 10 years behind bars.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube