ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — On July 21, a trooper shot and killed a man now identified as 31-year-old Virgil Taylor.

An autopsy reports revealed Virgil Taylor died from a single gunshot wound after encountering an officer in a home invasion Michigan State Police report.

Authorities report that the altercation between Taylor and the trooper was prolonged and violent.

