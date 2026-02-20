PLAINWELL, Mich. — A mother said her daughter was shot with gel bullets at Plainwell Middle School, describing the terrifying moment that left her child fearing for her life.

Tiffany Lettinga's daughter was hit in the face with gel bullets Thursday afternoon during after-school activities at Plainwell Middle School. The incident has left the family shaken and calling for better security measures.

"She thought it was real, yes. She said mom, if that was a real gun, would I have been dead?" Lettinga said.

Plainwell Public Safety says a 13-year-old boy who does not attend Plainwell schools shot two girls with gel bullets after school hours. The boy was hiding his identity during the incident, according to the public safety department. Neither girl was seriously hurt physically.

Lettinga was not present during the shooting but recounted what her daughter told her about the encounter.

"Once she heard there was a student in the hallway with a gun, Lucy then charged that student, pushed him, because she was unsure. He then turned around and shot her in the face, neck, and back as she was running away," Lettinga said.

The 13-year-old could face multiple charges including possession of a weapon in a school zone, reckless endangerment and disturbing the peace at a school, according to Plainwell Public Safety.

Officials say pellet guns like the one used in Thursday's incident look very real. The boy used gel bullets in the weapon.

Lettinga emphasized the seriousness of the situation, regardless of whether the weapon was real.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

Student shot with gel bullets at Plainwell Middle School, mother calls for better security

"I know there's a lot of people out there saying it's not a real gun..slap that kid on the wrist. Well, what if it was? My story would be different right now. She would not be here. That's a hard pill to swallow," Lettinga said.

The mother is now calling on Plainwell Community Schools to implement better security measures.

"I would love security to be better at school. I'm angry, and I'm upset. But I'm thankful, because this outcome could have been far worse," Lettinga said.

FOX 17 reached out to Plainwell Community Schools and have not heard back as of Friday afternoon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube