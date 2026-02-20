13-year-old taken into custody after shooting splatter ball gun inside Plainwell Middle School

PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety says a 13-year-old is in custody after he brought a splatter ball gun to Plainwell Middle School and shot at other students in the school. Authorities say it happened around 3:30 P.M. on Thursday.

The 13-year-old suspet entered the school wearing a black backpack, black pants and black hoodie sweatshirt, covering his face. The teenager was not a Plainwell student, but was a relative of another student who went to the school to watch a basketball game.

The suspect was involved in a confrontation in a hallway with two female students. Officials claim he pulled the splatter ball gun out of his backpack and shot gel capsules at them multiple times. Neither of the girls had significant injuries, and they were able to identify the suspect as the relative to another student.

Authorities say the teenage suspect was taken into custody, and was released to a parent after he was interviewed.

PDPS says there is not a set date for the suspect's appearance in juvenile court. The teenager is a Barry County resident, and is being referred through that county's juvenile system. A juvenile petition will be forwarded to the Allegan County Family Court for review.

Law Enforcement says the suspect's charges may include:



Possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone

Assault and battery

Reckless endangerment

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace at a school

PDPS says officers will also request review of potential charges under Michigan's terrorism statutes, including intimidation or coercion.

Anyone with more information is being asked to contact the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at (269) 685-9858. This incident remains under investigation.

