State police investigating fire at Allegan County home without electricity

ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are now investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Allegan County Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the home on Wells Road in Allegan Township just after 12:30 p.m., finding flames coming from the front of the house.

"Our crew was on scene within about five minutes of the dispatch," Chief Nick Brink of the Allegan Area Fire Service told FOX 17 on scene.

"There was fire on the front side of the house, and we got the flames knocked down fairly quickly."

They did have some difficulty getting to the house in the first place.

"This road is awful," Chief Brink said Monday in regards to the narrow, mostly dirt Wells Road.

"It was a big problem. We're still not sure how we're gonna get out, to be honest. ... It is an unserviceable road, and so we did have some issues getting down here for sure."

There were four people inside the home, including children, that all made it out safely. They were all checked out by first responders on scene and cleared medically.

A law enforcement source tells FOX 17 that somebody on scene alerted them to the possibility that the fire may be the result of arson.

MSP is now in charge of investigating this claim.

"We don't really know what the cause of the fire is; it's beyond the scope of my ability," Chief Brink said Monday.

"So, we have MSP checking it out to check for any suspicious activity or anything that is a possibility of fire."

Chief Brink says the home did not have electricity when the fire happened, saying the family was utilizing a generator in some capacity.

"They're doing the best they can, but any time you have generators, extension cords and things like that, ... we don't know what the cause of the fire is, but there's so many things we can do to make sure that we're keeping people safe."

