State of Michigan investigating elevated levels of PFAS at Allegan County business

WAYLAND, Mich. — The State of Michigan is investigating elevated levels of PFAS at an Allegan County business.

According to the PFAS Action Response Team, recent groundwater tests at Wayland Recycling came back above state standards.

One irrigation well and one residential well are located in the vicinity of Wayland Recycling. Test results on those areas are expected to be done later this spring.

Wayland Recycling was previously used to treat waste oil. The site has a history of spills and leaks from some of the tanks.

